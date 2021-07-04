Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

No, England fans, it wasn’t a far-fetched dream. You really did watch Gareth Southgate’s side hammer Ukraine 4-0 in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals on Saturday night.

The Three Lions have produced a stunning team performance at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to reach their second major tournament semi-final in three years.

Harry Kane netted a brace while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also got themselves on the scoresheet to set up a semi-final against Denmark.

Win that and England will be through to only the second major tournament final in their history.

On what was an unforgettable night for all England fans, we’ve listed five things that you may have missed on yet another dramatic day of Euro 2020 action.

Sancho laughing at Henderson after the match

Jadon Sancho impressed on his first England start at Euro 2020.

The 21-year-old, who will complete his move to Manchester United after the tournament, couldn’t help but laugh as Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson spoke about scoring his first England goal on his 62nd international appearance.

The team spirit in the England camp is on another level this summer. You love to see it.

Ian Wright struggling to hold it together

Speaking of things you love to see, here’s Ian Wright struggling to hold it together while watching England dismantle Ukraine.

“What am I laughing for? Wright asked himself. “I don’t know what I’m laughing for. I’m just really happy”.

We know how you feel, Wrighty.

Reece James silences a Twitter troll

Following England’s win over Ukraine, Southgate reserved special praise for the squad members who haven’t featured much - or at all - at Euro 2020.

“It’s enjoyable but immediately I’m thinking about the players that I didn’t get on the pitch because the likes of Conor Coady, Ben Chilwell, Aaron Ramsdale, Sam Johnstone, Ben White,” the England boss told reporters.

“We’ve had 21 on the pitch but those guys have been as important. The spirit that they’ve created, the togetherness.”

Reece James was left out of the squad for the Ukraine game but still celebrated England’s win on social media.

When a troll replied by saying: “You didn’t play”, James responded: “Football is a team sport. No I in team.”

Well said, Reece!

Luke Shaw winning in Jose Mourinho’s new backyard

Is Luke Shaw the best left-back in the world right now? The Manchester United star has been outstanding for England at this summer’s European Championships.

To produce such a brilliant performance at the Stadio Olimpico, AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho’s new backyard, must have tasted particularly sweet for the defender.

Shaw couldn’t help but smile in his post-match interview when reminded about Mourinho, who has even managed to criticise his former player this summer.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg breaks down in tears

But Saturday wasn’t just about England, whose next opponents Denmark booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in Baku.

It was all a bit too much for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Tottenham midfielder broke down in tears at the full-time whistle.

Just imagine how emotional he’ll be if Denmark beat England at Wembley on Wednesday!

