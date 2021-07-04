Copa America: Colombia's Yerry Mina goes viral for celebration midway through penalties

  • Rob Swan
  • By 
How about this for showmanship? Colombia’s Yerry Mina danced midway through a shoot-out after converting his penalty against Uruguay in the Copa America quarter-finals on Saturday night.

The centre-back, who joined Everton from Barcelona in 2018, produced one of the flashiest celebrations we’ve ever seen in a penalty shoot-out after stepping up to take Colombia’s third spot-kick.

With the scores were level after 90 minutes, the tie was decided on penalties.

Daniel Zapata netted Colombia’s first spot-kick before Edinson Cavani levelled for Uruguay.

Davinson Sanchez then scored for Colombia, followed by David Ospina saving from Jose Gimenez.

Yerry Mina's penalty for Colombia vs Uruguay

Next up was Mina, who put his national team 3-1 ahead with an excellent finish past Fernando Muslera.

Rather than a little fist bump and a jog back to the half-way line, Mina took full advantage of the moment.

The Premier League defender stood still and put his thumb in his mouth while looking directly into the camera.

And as if that wasn’t enough, he then started dancing.

Watch the footage here…

Can you imagine if Colombia had gone on to lose the shoot-out?

Fortunately for Mina, his team advanced to the Copa America semi-finals when Matías Vina missed for Uruguay.

Reaction to Yerry Mina's penalty celebration

Let’s check out some of the best social media reaction to Mina’s celebration…

Mina and his Colombia teammates will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the Copa America semi-finals on Tuesday night.

But will Mina be dancing again come full-time at the end of that game?

News Now - Sport News