Wimbledon 2021: Ajla Tomljanovic reiterates that Jelena Ostapenko’s ‘fake injury’ was “disgraceful behaviour”

Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic has doubled down on her accusations against Jelena Ostapenko, following her win against the Latvian in the third-round of the Ladies’ Singles at Wimbledon yesterday.

The two were involved in a heated war of words after the match when Tomljanović claimed Ostapenko was deliberately faking an injury during the third set and receiving treatment unfairly.

The Croatian born Aussie had won six games on the spin to pinch the second set and take a 4-0 lead in the decider before the former world number five sat down in her chair and told the umpire: “I cannot continue. I have pain.”

Grand Slam rules dictate that a player must wait for the changeover period before receiving treatment from medical staff unless their injury is ‘acute’.

Yet, Ostapenko was allowed permission to call the physio, which prompted Tomljanović to react angrily.

“You know she’s lying, right? We all know,” the 28-year-old stressed. “Are you taking into consideration that she looked fine for an hour and 30 and now there’s an ‘acute’ injury?”

Although the Latvian was still granted permission to leave the court for treatment, Tomljanović eventually went on to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

A frosty handshake at the net gave rise to more verbal exchanges. Ostapenko told Tomljanović she should take it up with the physio if she believed the injury was fake and then berated the Australian for having “zero respect.”

The world number 78 took offence to the comment and responded by saying: “You’re the one to talk.”

As the argument escalated further, Ostapenko finished by declaring that her opponent was “the worst player on tour.”

Tensions continued in the post-match press conferences as both players refused to back down.

“First of all, she cannot say anything because she knows nothing about my injury and second, it was very disrespectful from her,” the Latvian emphasised.

Tomljanović, however, remained adamant that Ostapenko’s actions were out of order. “There was nothing wrong with her –– I know when someone is injured and when they’re not,” she stressed.

“I think it’s disgraceful behaviour from a Slam champion, because kids look at her and, what, they see that?”

The Australian’s rage likely stems from similar situations she’s encountered in the past. Back in 2019, Tomljanović faced Dayana Yastremska in the final of the Hua Hin Championships. Leading 5-2 in the deciding set, the Ukrainian took a questionable medical timeout, before returning to win 7-6.

Added to this, Ostapenko has been subject to widespread criticism by other players on the tour over the years and has been dubbed as the ‘bad girl’ of women’s tennis on occasion.

Back in 2016, the Latvian was heavily criticised for allegedly throwing her racket at a ballboy during her match against Britain’s Naomi Broady in Auckland.

It remains unclear what repercussions may emerge as a result of this latest incident, but for now, The Latvian will focus on the women’s doubles with partner Marta Kostyuk.

For Tomljanović, attention now turns to the fourth round and an enticing matchup against British teenager Emma Raducanu on Monday.

