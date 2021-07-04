Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Is there a better left-back than Luke Shaw in world football right now?

After an excellent season with Manchester United, the 25-year-old has been shining bright for England at Euro 2020. His performance during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ukraine was magnificent.

Shaw set up two of England’s goals (scored by Harry Maguire and Harry Kane) which means he now has three assists to his name this tournament.

The only other England player to register three assists at a major tournament? David Beckham back in Euro 2000.

And the way he’s performing, you certainly wouldn’t bet against Shaw registering a fourth assist before the tournament finishes.

Shaw's highlights for England vs Ukraine

BBC Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer reserved special praise for Shaw following Saturday’s win at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

They picked out some of Shaw’s key moments during the match and it’s no wonder that many football fans on social media are currently hailing the Englishman as the world’s best left-back.

Watch his highlights, along with the aforementioned pundits’ analysis, here…

Superb. He’s like a completely different player these days.

Once a much-maligned figure, Shaw has been transformed since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as Man Utd boss in December 2018.

The defender has rediscovered his form, confidence and love for football over the past few seasons and is now in the process of fulfilling his huge potential.

“From the outside, something seems to have really clicked with him in the last 18 months,” Lampard said.

“I think some things he can’t control, like the injury stuff, but sometimes he wasn’t in the best of shape.

“You always got the feeling that he is a machine, he can do whatever you want from him. Now you’re seeing it.”

Ferdinand added: “Sometimes it comes down to maturity. It’s not just about footballing ability sometimes, there’s more to it. There are so many more components that make up a player.

“Maturity, being at the right place at the right time, having the right management around you, the right staff, the right players. I think it’s all just come together at the perfect time for him.”

There’s no doubt that Shaw has flourished since Mourinho left Old Trafford.

The Portuguese coach was often critical of the left-back, who went into his shell at the time because he never had the trust of his manager.

Mourinho was even critical of Shaw’s set-pieces earlier this tournament but conceded after the game against Ukraine that the left-back was “playing better and better and better”.

To perform so well at the Stadio Olimpico, where Mourinho will manage AS Roma next season, tasted particularly sweet for Shaw, as you can see from his post-match interview…

England 4-0 Ukraine - Reaction (Football Terrace)

How much do you really know about Luke Shaw and his England teammates? [Quiz]

1 of 26 Jordan Pickford began his career at which club? Everton Sunderland Newcastle Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News