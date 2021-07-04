Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With UFC 264 imminent, many fans, sports personalities and fellow fighters have put forward their predictions for the upcoming trilogy clash between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

When asked about his predictions for the fight, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury simply suggested that it is make or break time for Conor, implying that his stock would drop dramatically if he were to lose to Poirier a second time.

Many believe Poirier has a greater endurance threshold than McGregor, with stamina and fitness never a concern, however, the general consensus is that the Irishman has a greater technical prowess to his game that might see him edge this final chapter.

McGregor, now 32, is hoping to put to bed any doubt in peoples’ minds that he can still perform at the very top level; his motivation to train and hunger for the sport has been occasionally brought into question the past couple of years due to his other commitments outside of the Octagon, leaving him with less time to concentrate on the sport where he made his name.

Much has been made of McGregor’s ability to sustain and endure five long rounds in the Octagon, it could be in the later rounds that we see Poirier take advantage, if he picks and choses his moments wisely, Poirier could stand a very real chance of getting the better of the ‘Notorious’ one.

Generally speaking, this has all the makings to be a really close fight with many not expecting such a one-sided clash like we saw in their last encounter.

Predictions were made from anyone who’s anyone in the sporting world, notable names to mention include: Colby Covington, Robert Whittaker, Michael Chandler, Paul Craig, Valentia Shevchenko, all the way to Tyson Fury – a close call between the pair at the end of the predictions saw McGregor just edge it over Poirier with the polls concluding at 6-5 in Conor’s favour.

Should Poirier beat McGregor, it would cement him as one of the UFC’s top, top draws seeing UFC well into the future; if McGregor loses, speculation over his future will surly crop up.

Having already ‘retired’ three times, how much does Conor really want this?

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

Let’s see…

News Now - Sport News