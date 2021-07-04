Timo Werner's first season at Chelsea was a bit of an up and down affair.

Arriving in London amid a sea of fan-fair and excitement, the German frontman failed to make any sort of significant mark in England.

As is the way these days, he quickly became somewhat a meme, known better for his propensity to spurn golden goalscoring opportunities than for his ability to finish them off.

The more time went by and the more Werner continued to struggle, the more rival fans grew increasingly boisterous in their mugging off of the German.

There were certainly encouraging signs, of course. His first season was by no means a complete bust but the margins between going viral on Twitter for good reasons or comical ones are pretty fine.

Chelsea did win the Champions League after all, with Werner contributing some invaluable strikes along the way.

They also secured another top four finish in the Premier League with Werner once again chipping in throughout the campaign.

While that does provide room for optimism, it simply has to be stated, he wasn't bought to 'chip in'. He was bought to run defences ragged and bag 20 plus goals per season.

His Euro 2020 campaign will have done little to nurse his ailing confidence, either.

Germany were sent packing by England in the round of 16 with Werner largely anonymous throughout the campaign.

The only thing for it was for Werner to take some time off to refocus and recharge his batteries as he turns his eyes towards the upcoming season.

Timo Werner introduced as a goalkeeper

However, even when far away from the footballing citadels of Europe, Werner is still somehow finding a way to make himself the butt of the memes.

In attendance at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Werner agreed to be interviewed by Sky Sports on the gird in the moments leading up to lights out.

Unfortunately, when being introduced, Werner was painted out as the 'Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper'.

Naturally, the internet churned into action, jumping at the chance to lump more misery on the unlucky striker.

While the reporter's mistake was just that, a mistake, rival fans couldn't help but poke fun at the fact that a man who, not so long ago, was considered to be one of the most exciting attacking options in the world, is now being mistaken for a shot-stopper.

Still, passing judgement on Werner after one indifferent season is hardly fair, and there is every chance he could turn his fortunes around at Stamford Bridge to become a Premier League success.

