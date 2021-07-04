An emotional tribute has been paid by UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov on the one-year anniversary of his father’s passing.

It is no secret the legendary UFC lightweight champion idolised his father. After all, he was the man who trained him and the Russian only fought once without him in camp before retiring on the heartfelt request of his mother.

Abdulmanap proved pivotal in the camp for Khabib in his lightweight title defence against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 – this would be their last fight in which his father would corner him.

Remembering his late father, who sadly died in hospital last year, Khabib shared an emotional video of his father feeding horses with a heartfelt caption.

Originally posted in his native Russian, Khabib wrote on his Instagram page: “It’s been a year today since the Father is gone.

“This event has increased my belief that in this world we own nothing, not our children, not our parents, not our property - everything we have is temporary.

“All things belong to Allah alone and to him we shall return, tie your hearts to Allah, stay more alone with him, for a time will come when we will all be put in the grave where we will be alone.

"Our friends, relatives, property and connections will not be there, only our deeds and report.”

Khabib has vowed to commit to retirement with no intention of coming back after his father and mentor passed away last year; he has solidified this previously by stating he has “no desire to come back, and I don’t think I ever will”

Khabib continued: “It’s very hard when you have power, when you’re the best in the world, when you’re famous, have money and say to everything like this, ‘No.'

"It’s very hard. People maybe will never understand me, but I really hope they’re going to support my decision because everyone has their views.

“My view and my relationship with my mother, I feel like I have to stop because I feel like in every fight, every training camp, this takes some age away from my mother."

It would appear then that his word is final, no amount of money apparently could persuade him to return, not even purses in the region of $100 million, according to reports.

