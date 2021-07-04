Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every now and then, a team comes along that completely redefines what we thought we knew about football.

The all-conquering Spanish side from 2008 to 2012, the Brazilians of the '90's and early 2000's, Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool could all fall comfortably into that category.

No matter how good those sides were, however, they will always fall far behind one of the most dominant football teams to have ever had a kick about - Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

Under the tutelage of the charismatic Spaniard, that juggernaut side would win three league titles and two Champions Leagues, and they would do so with alarming ease.

The tiki-taka brand of football they produced was unlike anything the world had ever seen before as they passed opponents clean into oblivion before simply walking the ball into the net and pretending they hadn't just flirted with the basic rules of the universe to do so.

They were heady days at the Camp Nou and a lot of the success was due to one of the deadliest triumvirates to have ever been unleashed.

While players like Thierry Henry, David Villa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic came, shone and went during the Guardiola era, it was the partnership between Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi that truly defined that side.

Tiki-taka is a game of triangles and when it was those three forming the points, well, you were probably better off packing up and tootling off home.

The understanding they shared was nigh-on telepathic, their ability to create space in tight areas mesmeric and their touch was, at times, extra-terrestrial. They were, perhaps, the closest thing to the holy trinity football may ever see.

Now, a compilation of their finest moments together has emerged online and it is simply breathtaking.

Spectacular. The passing, the dribbling, the finishing - that truly was the beautiful game.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end and the band would eventually break up.

Guardiola would go on to manage Bayern Munich and now Manchester City before Messi would wave goodbye to his midfield pals as they called time on their careers in Catalonia.

Looking back at it now, it's not difficult to realise that we just didn't appreciate how sensational the trio were as they made the magnificent look mundane on a weekly basis.

You can be sure there simply isn't a limit to the amount of money people would spend to see them at their peak just one more time.

Unless you're a defender, of course...

