Emma Raducanu: Why the Wimbledon wonderkid can be a future Grand Slam winner

Fear. An emotion that so often engulfs an individual on the biggest of occasions. A feeling which has gotten the better of so many tennis players over the years as they've experienced the daunting test of playing on one of Wimbledon’s premier courts.

But Emma Raducanu did not fear. Instead, from the moment the teenager stepped onto Court One to face Romania’s Sorana Mihaela Cîrstea in the third round at Wimbledon, there was a gleaming smile on her face.

Her A-Level exams completed back in April, this was an entirely different challenge –– one filled without the pressure and expectation of a favourable result.

And so the Briton embraced every moment, revelling in the thrill of playing on the grandest stage, to win 6-3, 7-5 and secure the biggest victory of her career to date.

From ball one there was an aggressive intent –– the sort of which you’d expect to see from a seasoned tour player and certainly not a youngster ranked outside the top 300 in the world.

Even more pertinent, was that this was so much more than a blind ‘hit and hope’ tactic, though Raducanu could’ve been forgiven for employing such a strategy. Her timing of when to unleash a vicious winner was calculated, not forced and there was a detectable sense that she knew how best to play to her strengths.

This was best emphasised whenever Cîrstea faltered on her first serve. On multiple occasions, there was a minor fist clench from Raducanu–– as if convincing herself that the point was now hers to lose from that moment.

The statistics back up this assumption as well. The Romanian won just 36 percent of points on her second serve all match as the 18-year-old Brit manufactured 16 break points in total.

Some may see this as a once in a lifetime win. The unheard of, unseeded wildcard, who was only awarded a spot in the draw a matter of weeks ago –– beating a player ranked inside the top 50, with over a decade of experience in major tournaments.

Yet, there was an overwhelming inkling that this was not just a mere fluke and the Brit could continue to delight the All England Club for decades to come.

There may only be a small sample size of games by which to analyse her so far, but on the current evidence we’ve seen, there are no discernible weaknesses.

A good serve –– check. Good movement –– check. Good defence –– check. And above all, an astonishing backhand, that is arguably world-class already and is unequivocally her most valuable weapon.

Aside from the physical traits, the Briton appears to have the mental strength as well. Calm under pressure, level-headed throughout and the ability to believe in her own talent, even at such a young age.

Raducanu’s parents may be largely responsible for this mindset. They have limited her schedule in recent times –– ensuring she was not subject to the challenges of ‘bubble’ life and urging their daughter to remain focused on school for the time being.

Though they no doubt believe in her ability, not even they envisaged a week quite as remarkable as has turned out.

The Brit addressed the crowd after the game and joked that her mother and father had told her she was packing “too much match kit” and admitted she may even have to do some laundry.

This humorous confession was fans’ first true exposure to her personality. While some players are cautious and cagey with the media, Raducanu is honest, jovial and endearing.

With a fourth-round match to look forward to on the same court tomorrow, the Canadian born prodigy is the youngest Brit to reach this stage since Laura Robson in 2013.

But, despite the potential of Robson and other renowned British names such as Heather Watson and Katie Boulter, there is something about Raducanu which just feels different.

In three matches so far, she is yet to drop a set. In some ways, analogies could be made with the emergence of Iga Świątek at last year’s French Open. During that competition, the Polish star beat top seed Simona Halep and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin as she won her first Grand Slam title in staggering style.

Raducanu could find herself on a similar path, with a quarter-final against world number one Ashleigh Barty beckoning. First, though, she must overcome another Australian in Ajla Tomljanovic.

This is the first time either player has made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon. Yet, considering the Brit will have fans, fearlessness and that fabulous backhand on her side, some may even consider her the favourite for this tie.

Is it too early to start dreaming? Maybe. But as England’s football team stands on the verge of history in the European Championships, there is a growing feeling that the nation’s fortunes are beginning to change. And if Gareth Southgate’s side does go on to create history this year, perhaps there is a chance it could come home at the All England Club as well.

