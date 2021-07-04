Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

France players will be watching the Euro 2020 final from the comfort of their living rooms on July 11.

France exit vs Switzerland

Despite entering this summer's European Championships as the reigning world champions, the much-fancied Les Bleus failed to even make it past the round of 16.

In fact, Didier Deschamps' men only actually secured a single victory at UEFA's flagship tournament despite topping the 'Group of Death' over Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

They looked to have secured an easy second round draw against Switzerland, but the game proved to be far more difficult than expected with France throwing away a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Tension in France squad

In the end, the game rumbled all the way through extra-time and towards a penalty shootout with Kylian Mbappe - of all players - coming up short from 12 yards to see France sent packing.

However, perhaps more worryingly than the nature of the defeat itself has been the various reports and rumours that the France squad were in a state of disarray during the Switzerland defeat.

With the spectre of the Mbappe vs Olivier Giroud drama following them into the tournament, reports would have you believe that France's problems festered until the very moment of their elimination.

Reported Pogba vs Varane vs Pavard clash

And one particular limb of the supposed fallout amongst the France squad, which even extended to the players' families, concerned an on-field argument during the Switzerland defeat itself.

According to the Metro, L’Equipe journalist Sebastien Tarrago recounted earlier in the week how Paul Pogba had clashed with Raphael Varane, Adrien Rabiot and Benjamin Pavard in Bucharest.

And now a report from Le Parisien, which has been translated by the Mirror, has provided exact details of how Pogba's clash with Pavard and Varane in particular bubbled away at the Euros.

It's reported that Pavard was frustrated with Pogba's defensive contributions and went out of his way to inform Varane, who proceeded to approach the Manchester United midfielder to inform him.

Reported on-pitch conversation

Varane is reported to have said to Pogba: "Benj (Pavard) thinks that you are not defending enough."

It's claimed that Pogba was upset with Pavard's accusations and went over to confront the Bayern Munich defender about his criticism, demanding: "What did you say?!"

Le Parisien report that Pavard responded to Pogba with insults and even speculate that the disharmony during the game contributed to France suffering defeat on penalties.

The Mirror adds that Pogba is believed to have apologised to Varane, who is France's vice-captain for the tournament, in the dressing room afterwards.

Tension remains for France

Varane apparently delivered a unifying message to the squad, but the French publications claims that his words did little to assuage tensions with Mbappe and Giroud apparently still at loggerheads.

It's a worrying account of not only the nature of France's collapse against Switzerland, but also the overall morale and atmosphere within one of the greatest squads in all of international football.

It really goes to show that having the best players in the tournament is near enough immaterial unless you have the squad bond and atmosphere with which to glue that quality together.

