Jack Grealish transfer: How on earth do Aston Villa replace England star? - The Verdict

As exciting as Aston Villa's summer has been so far, there is somewhat of an elephant in the room.

Indeed, Emi Buendia's arrival at club-record expense amid links with the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Emile Smith Rowe and Tammy Abraham have made Villa one of the most active clubs in the Premier League in terms of potential signings, although the future of Jack Grealish remains uncertain.

Caught Offside claimed late last week that the England international's move to Manchester City was all but complete and that an £88m transfer could be announced after Euro 2020.

The beating heart of the team over the last few years, Grealish leaving would rob Villa of one of their best players of their recent history, albeit the blow could be somewhat softened by their transfer activity.

Likely to be a huge story this summer, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts on how Villa adequately replace Grealish.

Jonathan Gorrie

Sign Tammy Abraham.

Granted, the Chelsea striker is not at all like Grealish in terms of profile but shifting the attacking focus up to him, allowing the likes of Buendia, Bertrand Traore and Anwar El-Ghazi to float off of the striker could be the best way of developing a new style of play.

After all, Villa have been so reliant on Grealish in most attacking metrics that attempting to play like they did with him if he's not in the side seems ill-advised. If they can make Abraham the focal point (as he was at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, scoring 15 (via WhoScored) Premier League goals), we could see an exciting new era for Dean Smith's side.

Joshua Cole

“Whilst the idea of Grealish leaving Villa is something that the club’s supporters would have been dreading in recent years, there is no reason why their side cannot go on to compete at a similar level in his absence.

“With Pep Guardiola’s City willing to spend a considerable amount of money to secure the services of the England international, Villa could use this particular windfall to sign an attacking midfielder who is currently a key target.

“After recently having a £30m bid rejected by Arsenal for Emile Smith Rowe, Dean Smith could potentially make a breakthrough in his pursuit of the 20-year-old ace by upping the club’s bid.

“Having provided 11 direct goal contributions for the Gunners last season, the attacking midfielder could help to fill the void left by Grealish by working in tandem with Emiliano Buendia who unquestionably possesses the talent needed to thrive at the highest level.”

Christy Malyan

"A different role for Buendia could well be the answer here.

At Norwich this season the Argentina international played exclusively as a right winger and it's hard to argue with the results - 15 goals and 16 assists as the Canaries waltzed back to the Premier League.

But with a staggering average of 3.1 key passes per game, I ultimately see the 24-year-old as a central playmaker, which is how he'd be best utilised by Villa in trying to replace Jack Grealish's influence.

Of course, the England international featured more prominently from the left this term but did most of his damage when coming inside. Buendia's dribbling stats pale in comparison to Grealish's but nonetheless, if Villa get him in the right space where he can feed the forward line, I think he'll go a long way to replicating the Three Lions star's source of creativity."

Sam Brookes

"If Villa do lose Grealish it will be a huge blow for them as he has been so influential in recent years.

"Yet they will have to find a way to cope without him. The best way to do this would be to bring in James Ward-Prowse from Southampton to bolster their midfield.

"Ward-Prowse is a class act, who could arguably count himself unlucky that he failed to make the final cut for England’s Euros squad this summer. He could be the perfect addition to Villa’s squad this summer to help them move on from Grealish.

"With a passing success rate of 86.4% in 2020/21 (via WhoScored), Ward-Prowse showed that he can offer control in the middle of the park, and this could be key to Villa’s success post-Grealish.

"The Villans have often relied on Grealish to carry the ball up the pitch for them, but they may not have that luxury next year. By adding Ward-Prowse to their ranks, they would have someone who can help the team play their way out of trouble, while also providing an attacking threat in the final third, as he chipped in with eight goals and seven assists in the season just gone."

