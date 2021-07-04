Liverpool transfers: Reds interested in 32-cap star - The Verdict

Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The France international has made 200 appearances for the German giants and has two years remaining on his contract.

It has been reported that Bayern want him to extend his deal with the club, but his father is pushing for him to secure a move to England, which could offer Liverpool some hope in their pursuit of the forward.

However, Coman won't come cheaply. Sky Germany have reported that the Reds may have to pay as much as €120m (£103.2m) to secure his services.

Coman has won league titles in France, Italy and Germany, as well as the Champions League with Bayern, but would he be a good signing for Liverpool for such a lofty transfer fee this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Jonathan Gorrie and Christy Malyan give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"Coman has got everything going for him to be one of the best players in Europe - except his injury record.

"Looking back over the years, he has not had too many serious injuries, but he just can't seem to get an extended run of games without suffering a setback.

"If he were available for a relatively low fee then it could be worth the gamble on Liverpool's part. However, given that he could be worth upwards of £100m it is just too big a risk.

"For that sort of money, Liverpool need a player that they can rely on to stay fit all year round. Coman is not that player."

Joshua Cole

“Whereas Liverpool are already able to call upon the services of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, Coman could prove to be a fantastic addition to their squad.

“A stand-out performer for Bayern last season, the France international helped the club win the Bundesliga by providing 17 direct goal contributions in 29 appearances whilst averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.11.

“When you consider that Liverpool did struggle at times in front of goal during the previous campaign, the arrival of Coman could force their current players to step up their performance levels next season.

“Providing that the winger is able to maintain his fitness, he could go on to have a profound impact on the Reds’ fortunes in the top-flight as they look to push for another league title under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.”

Christy Malyan

"Kingsley Coman is a top-level talent, there's no doubt about that. His goal in the 2020 Champions League final was testament to his quality and last season he finished up with an impressive 23 goal contributions in all competitions. Liverpool could do with some younger attacking additions as well now that Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are all 29.

"My only issue is the amount it would cost to sign Coman this summer, with reports from Germany claiming Bayern are reluctant to sell and may demand as much as €120m (£103.2m) for the France international's services. That's more than Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk and despite Coman's ability, I seriously doubt he'd have the same impact on the team as Liverpool's defensive lynchpin.

"He'd be a good addition to the squad in theory, but the numbers just don't add up here."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Clearly an elite level player given his frankly ridiculous trophy haul over the course of his career, Kingsley Coman would be a good signing for most teams in Europe.

"Just not Liverpool. Or, at least, this version of Liverpool.

"What's clear is that Jurgen Klopp's side need a rebuild. While they did finish the season strongly, the German has spoken of just how fatigued his team looked at times and, frankly, this is a side who look like they've been together a touch too long.

"So, it's about building for the next generation and, to do that, Klopp should be looking for the profile of player Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were when they first signed.

"Big, but not household names, who had proven it at the top level without ever wholly convincing. Then, with Klopp's training ground work, they became superstars.

"At this stage of his career, Coman is already a superstar. He's a huge, polished name (even at 25) and they don't always seem like the best talents to work with when a rebuild is needed.

"Klopp needs a diamond in the rough."

