W Series: Jamie Chadwick “really happy” after dominant win at Red Bull Ring

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick claimed her first win of this year’s W Series with a convincing win at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

The defending champion had endured a tough opening race at the same venue last weekend, finishing seventh as a cracked carbon pipe hampered her qualifying. But this week was smooth sailing for the 23-year-old, who led throughout and won bonus points for achieving the fastest lap of the race.

Speaking of her win, Chadwick said that it feels like her title defence has officially started now.

“Off the back of last weekend and the disappointment, I knew I had an opportunity with all the issues resolved to make a big mark.

“To have a race where everything goes smoothly and to plan is just so important in the championship. So yeah, I’m really happy.”

Also making up the podium places were Irina Sidorkova and Emma Kimilainen, who finished second and third respectively.

Sarah Moore, driving for Scuderia W passed Chadwick’s teammate Bruna Tomaselli late on to finish fourth but Alice Powell could only muster an eighth place finish, despite winning last week’s race.

Powell complained of a lack of straight-line speed in her car but did pass Belen Garcia on her way to picking up four points.

The results mean that three British drivers now lead the way at the top of the standings. Chadwick is first on 33 points, while Moore and Powell are just behind the champion.

It makes for an even more exciting British Grand Prix, which is the next stop on this year’s schedule and Chadwick says promises it will be a “very special race.”

“I think in this year’s Championship we have such a strong group of British drivers, so it’s nice that we’ve all found our way to the top of the table for now.

“I think it will ebb and flow throughout the year and I think going to Silverstone, it’s going to be nice to have the British support.”

The British Grand Prix gets underway in a couple of weeks, starting on the 16th of July.

