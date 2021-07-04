Football quiz: How many of these questions can you answer about West Ham's first-team?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After such a successful season, for the first time in a long time, West Ham United looks like a happy camp.

Indeed, since the move to the London Stadium, swathes of the club's fanbase have made their feelings clear in regards to the club's ownership, with frustrations boiling over three years ago when a number of supporters stormed onto the pitch.

Still, with David Moyes taking the Hammers back into Europe and the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio seriously impressing, it's time to celebrate this current crop of players.

Major stars in the Premier League beyond now, it's the least they deserve. Moyes' boys really have turned the tide.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have built a little quiz for you. How many of these questions about West Ham's first-team stars can you answer?

Do you think you can get full marks?

Take the test below!

1 of 10 Where did Lukasz Fabianski start his career? Lech Poznan Arsenal Wisla Krakow Legia Warsaw

