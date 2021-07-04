Arsenal transfers: Gunners make "concrete offer" for 6 foot 1 ace - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali has told Sky Italia via Sky Sports that Arsenal are the only club who have submitted a "concrete offer" for the Serie A side's midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

The Italian youngster has spent the last three years at Sassuolo and still has two years remaining on his contract at the club.

However, he has been linked with a move away this summer, as Juventus are also reportedly keen on the 23-year-old.

Carnevali has claimed that Arsenal are leading the race for Locatelli's signature at the moment due to being the sole interested party that has made an official bid for his services.

The Gunners appear to want to bolster their midfield options in the current transfer window, as Granit Xhaka is closing in on a move to Roma, while Matteo Guendouzi is wanted by Marseille.

The north London club seem to have their sights firmly set on Locatelli but would he be a good signing?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole give their views below...

Sam Brookes

"There can sometimes be an element of risk with buying someone straight after they have done well at a major tournament. Were they just experiencing a purple patch or are they really that good normally?

"For Locatelli, his ability should not be in doubt at all.

"While he may have only just announced himself on the European stage with his performances for Italy, regular watchers of Serie A know exactly how good he is on a weekly basis.

"Locatelli has gone from strength to strength at Sassuolo and is always positive on the ball, yet so precise, as shown by his outstanding pass success rate of 88.3% in Italy's top-flight this year (via WhoScored).

"Although he has never played in England before, I expect Locatelli to be a major hit in the Premier League if he does move to Arsenal this summer."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Arsenal need to be sure here.

"While Locatelli has certainly impressed at Euro 2020, they can't let their eagerness to land new recruits see them overpay for a player who has recently put himself in the shop window.

"Perhaps that's doing the Italian a disservice but how often have we seen that happen?

"Indeed, he only recorded six goal contributions over the course of 34 Serie A appearances last season which, while maybe not an entire reflection on his quality, isn't exactly ground-breaking.

"Approach with caution."

Joshua Cole

“This may turn out to be a Mikel Arteta masterstroke if he can convince Locatelli to swap Sassuolo for Arsenal this summer as the Italy international unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

“With Granit Xhaka being linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners may be in the market for a new defensive midfielder and thus Locatelli could fit the bill.

“A stand-out performer for Sassuolo last season, the midfielder averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.08 in Serie A and ranked in the top five for his club in terms of tackles made per game (2.4), interceptions (1.1 per match) and key passes (1.1 per match).

“Providing that Locatelli is able to replicate these displays in an Arsenal shirt, he could potentially help the club achieve somewhat of a renaissance in the Premier League during the upcoming campaign.”

