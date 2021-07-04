Calvert-Lewin, James, Moshiri: Who is the biggest winner from Benitez's Everton move?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Although most of the attention will naturally centre around England's Euro 2020 campaign until the new Premier League season starts, Rafa Benitez's appointment at Everton is surely one of the biggest stories of the summer.

A hugely controversial move given the Spaniard's history with bitter rivals Liverpool, sections of the club's support have made their feelings towards Benitez clear.

Still, emotions aside (although, granted, that's easier said than done), the former Real Madrid manager has certainly proven himself as an excellent coach over the course of his career. While his brand of football might not exactly be expansive, he has proven he can make teams better than the sum of their parts.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts on who stands to win the most from Benitez's appointment.

Jonathan Gorrie

Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

While the England international may have more strings to his bow than Salomon Rondon, as his 16 Premier League goals last season would attest to, there are some similarities.

At Newcastle, Benitez built his attacks around Rondon, who became the focal point of the team. Indeed, during the 2018/19 campaign, the South American star scored 11 times, registered seven assists and recorded 4.6 successful aerial duels per game (via WhoScored).

Calvert-Lewin, while impressive last time out, was largely one-dimensional. That's not a criticism of the player, it's just that his overall game was somewhat limited, and his total of zero assists would suggest he's got some work to do in bringing others into play.

In Benitez, he's got a coach to help him do that. DCL could soon be complete.

Joshua Cole

“With Everton deciding to draft in Benitez as their new manager, it could be argued that the biggest winner at Goodison Park from this particular appointment will be James Rodriguez.

“The Colombian international previously enjoyed a fruitful spell at Real Madrid during Benitez’s time in charge as he provided nine direct goal contributions in 11 appearances before the Spaniard was sacked by the club in January 2016.

“By replicating a similar level of performance in the Premier League later this year, James could potentially help Everton reach new heights following the club’s inconsistent 2020/21 campaign.

“However, the scale of the 29-year-old’s impact on Everton fortunes may depend on whether he is able to maintain his fitness as he missed 12 games due to injury last season.”

Sam Brookes

"Right now, Farhad Moshiri is not the most popular man on the blue side of Merseyside after appointing Rafael Benitez as Everton’s new manager. However, this could actually work out well for him.

"Benitez has always done an impressive job no matter where he has been in the Premier League, having won silverware at Liverpool and Chelsea, while making Newcastle a respectable mid-table outfit.

"In fact, being unpopular with supporters is nothing new to him as he was not initially welcomed at Chelsea but somewhat won the fans over when he won the Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

"If he can bring success to Goodison Park as well, then the club’s fans could warm to him in time and realise that Moshiri made a brave appointment by sticking by Benitez despite the initial uproar from the Everton faithful.

"This could earn him respect, and may lead to supporters trusting him to make the tough calls moving forwards."

