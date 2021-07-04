Tottenham transfers: Paratici has £37.8m-rated ace on his list of targets - The Verdict

Tottenham are keen on signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer, according to The Mirror.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal in recent transfer windows as the Gunners tried to sign him last year. However, they failed to land the French international.

Now, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Aouar, who is valued at £37.8m by Transfermarkt. The creative midfielder is reportedly on Fabio Paratici's list of transfer targets this summer, and Spurs could be helped by Lyon's stance on the player.

It is understood that the Ligue 1 outfit are willing to cash in on Aouar to balance the books at the club, despite the youngster still having two years left on his contract.

The question is: would Aouar be a good signing for Tottenham?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Christy Malyan and Joshua Cole give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Spurs need so much more from their midfield next year.

"Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has done a solid job in the holding role over the last 12 months, but going forwards they have been so reliant on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

"Kane could now be set to leave the club, so Tottenham will require more of an attacking threat from their midfield in 2021/22.

"Having been directly involved in 42 goals over the last four Ligue 1 seasons, Aouar has shown that he can be the creative influence that Spurs so desperately need if they are to challenge for a top four spot in the years ahead, meaning that he would be an excellent signing for the club this summer."

Jonathan Gorrie

"To suggest Houssem Aouar would be a bad signing for anybody would be stupid given his obvious quality as a regular for one of France's biggest clubs.

"Still, he's just not what Tottenham need right now.

"As it stands, Spurs barely get the most out of Giovani Lo Celso, who was recently talked about by The Athletic.

"As a No.10, the Argentine would appear to have much more to give considering he's rarely been free of injury and, with money reportedly tight at Spurs, they need their investment to work out before spending yet more money.

"Harry Kane, if he stays of course, can also operate in a similar role, so creativity - at least on paper - doesn't look like much of an issue.

"Rather, Spurs should be focusing on other areas of the squad, such as the defence.

"Fabio Paratici shouldn't waste his time."

Christy Malyan

"As I've stated previously in regards to Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tottenham have bigger fish to fry this summer than finding another body to add to their midfield.

"Dele Alli remains a phenomenal talent even if we haven't seen the best of him since the 2017/18 season and Tottenham's next manager should be far more focused on getting the best out of him rather than adding another offensive-minded midfielder to the squad. Then there's Giovanni Lo Celso who clearly possesses plenty of ability but still hasn't reproduced the level of form that saw him bag nine goals in a single La Liga campaign for Real Betis.

"Compare that to the situation at right-back, with Serge Aurier already publicly revealing he intends to move on, and centre-half where Tottenham spent much of the season relying on an out-of-position midfielder in Eric Dier, and it's obvious which positions Tottenham need to prioritise this summer.

"In fairness, I do think Aouar is a great prospect. At 22 years old he's already a France international and a key player for a Champions League team with 10 Ligue 1 goal involvements last season, so Tottenham's interest is certainly understandable. I'm just not convinced attacking midfield is where the money should be spent this summer."

Joshua Cole

“An unquestionably talented player, it is hardly a surprise that Aouar is being linked with a host of European clubs this summer ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“Whilst Tottenham were able to rely upon the goalscoring escapades of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min last season, it could be argued that the Lyon midfielder may potentially fill a Christian Eriksen-shaped hole if he were to make the move to North London.

“Capable of producing a great deal of creativity, Aouar managed to provide 12 direct goal contributions for his side last season in all competitions whilst averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.83.

“Providing that Spurs are able to secure his services for a respectable fee, there is no reason why the Frenchman cannot go on to have a profound impact on the club’s fortunes in the Premier League.”

