Mahrez, Foden, Silva: Who drops out if Manchester City sign Jack Grealish? The Verdict

The idea of Jack Grealish moving to Manchester City this summer is gathering pace.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano recently told the Que Golazo Podcast that City had a 'real strong interest' in the Aston Villa captain amid reports from EuroSport that a £90m bid would be enough to tempt the Midlands club into selling him.

One of the Premier League's leading players moving to the team who won the league title with absolute ease in the season just gone is a terrifying prospect for the rest of the division. Still, even despite City's wealth, surely Grealish's potential arrival would have a knock-on effect on their squad.

At such an expense, it's hard to see him not competing for a first-team berth right away, albeit Pep Guardiola is famously a man who likes to tinker.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Christy Malyan have given their verdicts as to who drop out.

Jonathan Gorrie

Riyad Mahrez.

Perhaps that seems too harsh given the Algerian's nine goals and six assists in the league last season but, frankly, it's hard to see both him and Grealish playing in the same team. Both tend to dribble inside from their flanks and, while neither are exactly slow, they don't have the searing pace to give City extreme width.

Man City CLOSE to signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

The same could, arguably, be said of Phil Foden but - considering Guardioal's effusive praise of the England international - it's hard to see him having his role reduced and he did show in the Champions League last season that he's capable of breaking behind enemy lines

Out of contract in the summer of 2023, City should look to sell while they can still command a big fee.

Joshua Cole

“With Manchester City looking to secure the services of Jack Grealish this summer, it could be argued Bernardo Silva’s time at the Etihad Stadium could be about to come to an end.

“After initially impressing for the club following his switch from AS Monaco, the Portugal international ultimately struggled to game-time last season due to the presence of Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden as he was limited to just 24 starts in the Premier League.

“If Grealish does decide to move to City, Silva is likely to fall further down the pecking order despite his unquestionable talent.

“With Barcelona recently expressing an interest in the attacking midfielder, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Silva decides to move to Spain as it will give him the opportunity to make a fresh start at a club who are currently in a transition.”

Sam Brookes

"I fear for Raheem Sterling’s future at City if Grealish joins this summer.

"Towards the back end of last season, he clearly fell down the pecking order at the club. It can be hard to tell where a player ranks in terms of importance under Pep Guardiola as he rotates his side so much, but the fact that Sterling did not start five consecutive knockout games in the Champions League made it clear that he was out of favour.

"When he was then surprisingly recalled for the final, he did very little to enhance his claims that he should be starting more.

"With Grealish coming on the scene, I feel that Sterling will find himself behind the Villa captain, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez next season, and could really struggle for game time moving forwards."

Christy Maylan

"Phil Foden is obviously a massive talent. 26 goal involvements this season speaks for itself. But let's not forget the England international is still just 21 years of age - he's got a huge career ahead of him and this really isn't the portion of it where he should be expected to perform week-in, week out.

I think Pep Guardiola knows this. While Foden emerged as one of City's most important players towards the tail-end of the season, the Spaniard still picked and chose when he used the youngster, with him only playing a full 90 minutes on ten occasions in the Premier League.

I'm sure City fans want to see Foden involved more next term but the reality as that he's still developing and learning - it's not even clear whether he'll ultimtely become a winger or a central player - and signing Grealish in that respect would really take the pressure off."

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News