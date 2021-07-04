Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

England stormed into the final four of the European Championships on Saturday night with a resounding victory over Ukraine.

Goals from Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire added to Harry Kane's double to put the Ukrainians to the sword and propel England into their second major tournament semi-final in a row.

It was the performance fans have been waiting for with the Three Lions finally producing the champagne football everyone thought they might when Gareth Southgate announced his squad.

From front to back everything clicked. The defence was solid, the midfield steady and, now that Kane is back amongst the goals, the attack looked deadly.

However, while Kane took the headlines for his brace, it was another player who drew praise from from England fans.

Luke Shaw was simply sublime at left back, bombing down the flanks and delivering ball after ball into the box.

The Manchester United star has been one of the best players at Euro 2020 and England have benefitted.

In fact, in the aftermath of England's thumping win, a statistic has emerged highlighting just how good Shaw has been.

Shaw's two assists, first for Maguire's thunderous header and second for Kane to nod home came over the course of just 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

While that, in and of itself, is a remarkable stat, it becomes all the more jaw dropping when you realise that football legend Zinedine Zidane couldn't match that number in 14 appearances at the Euro's.

Astounding.

Within hours of that tweet emerging, Zidane was trending on Twitter, with football fans offering their opinions on the implications of the revelation.

Many pointed out that the tweet, taken in isolation means little when Shaw's wider career is compared with Zidane's.

Others simply found joy in the fact that a heavily criticised left-back from Kingston-upon-Thames outshone one of the finest ballers to have ever lived.

Shaw himself responded to the stat, playing down his new-found hero status.

"A very strange stat," he chuckled.

"A nice one, I think. Obviously, Zidane was one of the best midfielders ever and I can't compare to him, like I've said before about different people.

"It's a nice stat to obviously hear but the most important thing for me tonight was reaching the semi-final, getting another game at Wembley in front of our own crowd and hopefully making them happy again."

Shaw will be hoping replicate his Roberto Carlos-like performance when England return to home comforts to take on Denmark.

There has never been a better chance to bring it home, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

