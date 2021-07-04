Premier League quiz: What year were these top-flight signings made? Get involved now!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since the Premier League's formation in 1992, there has been a plethora of jaw-dropping transfers which have gone on to directly alter the fortunes of clubs at this level.

Manchester United's decision to swoop for Leeds United forward Eric Cantona turned out to be a masterstroke as he helped the club win four top-flight titles.

Arsenal also pulled off an incredibly shrewd bit of business in the 1990's by securing the services of Thierry Henry who went on to net an astonishing total of 175 goals in 258 league appearances.

In recent times, the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have managed to achieve a great deal of success by getting their recruitment spot-on.

Whilst City's decision to spend £55m on Kevin De Bruyne was somewhat of a gamble, the Belgian international has since developed into one of the world's best players as he has provided 120 direct goal contributions in 177 league games for his side.

Liverpool's shrewd transfer business has seen them secure the services of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson who have all gone to play a major role in helping to restore the club's status as one of Europe's most feared sides.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's recent Champions League triumph may not have been possible if they had opted against signing N'Golo Kante from Leicester City.

Whereas the £89m fee that the Red Devils forked out for Paul Pogba remains a British transfer record, it wouldn't be at all surprising if this eclipsed during the current window.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your transfer knowledge by asking you to match up the Premier League player with the year that they were purchased in.

Can you get 15 out of 15?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 When did Manchester United sign Paul Pogba from Juventus? 2014 2015 2016 2017

