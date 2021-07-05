Manchester United are hoping to complete the signing of highly-rated Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed late on Sunday evening that United are “progressing in direct contacts” to sign the 18-year-old.

Camavinga, who has already been capped three times by France, is widely regarded as one of the world’s best young midfielders.

Romano added that Rennes are prepared to listen to offers of around €30 million for Camavinga, who will be a free agent next summer.

It seems the Ligue 1 outfit would prefer to cash in on one of their most valuable assets rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2022.

Paris Saint-Germain have a long-standing interest in the teenager, but United are making moves to beat their fellow European giants to his signature.

What type of players is Eduardo Camavinga?

According to WhoScored, Camavinga’s biggest strengths are his tackling ability (very strong) and concentration (strong). He has no significant weaknesses in his game.

This analysis video from YouTuber Statman Dave provides a little more context about the type of player United are now closer to signing…

Camavinga made 39 appearances for Rennes in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Would Eduardo Camavinga start for Manchester United?

If he agrees to join the Red Devils, Camavinga would become United’s second major summer signing following the £73 million arrival of winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

United are also reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Real Madrid and France centre-back Raphael Varane.

Assuming Man Utd manage to sign all three players, their likely 2021-22 starting line-up would begin to look rather formidable.

Let’s take a closer look…

There’s serious quality in every department.

The biggest question mark is over the goalkeeper - is Dean Henderson good enough to replace David de Gea as United’s No. 1? - but the defence immediately looks a lot more solid with Varane alongside Harry Maguire.

Maguire and Luke Shaw have both been outstanding at Euro 2020 and will look to hit the ground running in a red shirt next season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, is an excellent defender who just needs to work on the attacking side of his game.

Camavinga’s arrival could allow Paul Pogba to flourish in a slightly more advanced role, while Bruno Fernandes will always be one of the first names on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s teamsheet.

And upfront, Edinson Cavani is set to lead the line, flanked by Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

On paper, this is a team that should give both Manchester City and Liverpool a serious run for their money next season.

