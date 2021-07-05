Following her shock return to WWE on Friday Night SmackDown last week, some more information has emerged regarding Zelina Vega being brought back to the company.

Fightful Select is reporting that talks between WWE and Zelina Vega "started well before" Vega was filmed at the WWE Performance Center in May, with the report even suggesting that WWE "made an effort" to keep in contact with Zelina following her release.

The report from Sean Ross Sapp goes on to say that many "influential names" within WWE pushed for the company to bring Vega back following her shock firing in November of last year.

Sapp goes on to say that it's unclear whether or not being able to stream on Twitch, something that Vega has clearly been passionate about for a while, has been negotiated into her deal to return to WWE.

Zelina Vega is married to former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, who some have speculated could also be in line to return to the company over the coming weeks.

On that note, Fightful explains that Black has not been appearing on any of the WWE roster sheets, something that Vega was listed on for about a month prior to her return. The current roster sheets list Vega as a heel, giving an indication as to how she is going to be booked moving forward.

Regarding who knew about her return, Sean Ross Sapp explained that Zelina Vega was backstage at the Yuengling Center for Friday Night SmackDown on June 25, with many backstage being aware that she would be coming back by last week

For those that didn't catch the show, Zelina Vega returned on Friday Night SmackDown last week and was automatically given a spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match by Sonya Deville. She then lost to Liv Morgan in singles competition.

