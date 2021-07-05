Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 has completed its first triple-header of the season with the Austrian Grand Prix rounding off a hectic period of the campaign on Sunday afternoon.

It was once again Max Verstappen's day at the Red Bull Ring as he cruised to victory, with Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris coming home in second and third respectively to complete the podium places.

It's with the man who finished in third that kicks off our latest two winners and two losers piece, too, as we reflect on a race that had plenty of action going on through the field, even if our winner was largely unchallenged...

Winner - Lando Norris

Norris has established himself as one of the stars on the grid and this was just another top performance to go into a catalogue that's been formed this year.

Lewis Hamilton labelled him a 'great driver' over the radio during the Grand Prix, and he certainly demonstrated that with second in qualifying followed by third in the race itself.

Many are beginning to suggest we have a future world champion on our hands with the McLaren man.

Loser - Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton hasn't won for five races now, his worst run since 2016, but we've refrained from putting him in these pieces in the past generally because he's largely done what he needed to in terms of damage limitation.

However, this weekend he had to fight a damaged rear-end to his Mercedes car and what he felt could have been second ended up as a fourth place on Sunday.

Far from his fault, but he's now over a race victory behind Verstappen in the Drivers' standings after a costly weekend.

Winner - Carlos Sainz

It proved to be a really productive weekend for Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

On a bit of a different strategy to those in front of him, he had fresher tyres than most in the closing stages and used them to his advantage.

Charles Leclerc waved him through to have a go at Daniel Ricciardo, who he duly passed, and then his pace was strong enough to be promoted to fifth after Sergio Perez's time penalties of 10 seconds were applied.

Loser - Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon won't want to be hurrying back to Austria any time soon.

Much has been made of his form tailing off since his new contract with Alpine was signed and he'll just be eager to respond in Silverstone in a couple of weeks.

He qualified 17th and was outpaced big-time by Fernando Alonso throughout the weekend, before retiring three corners into the Grand Prix with suspension failure after a tap from Antonio Giovinazzi.

Alonso is starting to take command at Alpine and Ocon will be eager to get back to his early-season form as soon as possible.

