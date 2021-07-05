Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

British Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has dominated the racing game for years up to this point - but is he still number 1?

Bernie Ecclestone, the ex-Formula 1 owner, doesn’t seem to think so.

When asked if he still considered Hamilton the ‘absolute number one’ in an interview with BILD, he was sceptical to say the least.

He replied: “No, I don’t think he is at the moment.

“The top six drivers can beat Lewis and Max if they have the right car. The difference with a real champion is one who can cope with difficult situations. But you can’t write Lewis off by any means.”

Hamilton is currently joint-tied with Michael Schumacher in holding a record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles. The Englishman also holds the outstanding records of most podium finishes (171), pole positions (100) and the most wins (98). He was rewarded with an MBE in 2009 after he won his first Championship, and after surpassing Schumacher’s record of 91 wins (achieving 95) in 2020, as well as winning his record-equalling seventh world title, the Englishman was awarded the honour of a Knighthood.

However, as things currently stand, Hamilton is 32 points behind fierce competitor Max Verstappen - who is quickly making a name for himself in the sport despite being only 23. He made his debut at an unbelievable 17 years of age, becoming the youngest driver to compete in Formula One.

The Dutchman is taking this season by storm, winning the Austrian Grand Prix and his last three consecutive races. He certainly looks in fine form as he aims to break the dominance of Hamilton and Mercedes.

When Ecclestone was prompted with whether Verstappen was capable of winning the title this year, he responded: “Yes, definitely.

“It will be an exciting duel for him and Verstappen.”

Ecclestone also credited the other contenders in the F1 Championship, saying: “In Formula 1, as a top driver you don’t just need the best car, you also always need a bit of luck.

“Lewis had that for many, many years. At the moment it’s not always on his side and Mercedes’ side – but I also have to say that Red Bull is doing a super job.”

Will Lewis Hamilton be able to retain his record-breaking form of past years? Or is new boy Verstappen always going to be one lap ahead?

News Now - Sport News