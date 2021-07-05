Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo waved goodbye to Euro 2020 in an utterly dejected mood.

Ronaldo's superb Euro 2020 form

The Juventus superstar was seen throwing his captain's armband to the turf after Portugal crashed out of UEFA's flagship tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16.

No doubt half the reason that Ronaldo was so angry with his country's exit from the competition came down to the fact that his performances warranted much more than a second round exit.

Despite Portugal only actually winning one of their four games at Euro 2020, Ronaldo helped himself to a superb haul of five goals across his 360 minutes on the pitch.

Ronaldo's Golden Boot hunt

The Real Madrid icon smashed home a late brace in Hungary, capped a stunning counterattack against Germany and converted a pair of penalties in the dramatic 2-2 draw with France.

In fact, Ronaldo notching five goals this summer made it his most prolific return at an international tournament in his entire career, which is astonishing when you consider he's now 36 years old.

And it could mean that Ronaldo ends his long wait for either a Euros or World Cup Golden Boot because no one has surpassed his total of five strikes despite Portugal being sent home early.

However, Ronaldo isn't alone on five goals because Patrik Schick of the Czech Republic joined the Ballon d'Or winner when he found the net during his nation's 2-1 quarter-final defeat to Denmark.

Who would win: Ronaldo or Schick?

It's a situation that begs the question: who would win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot if Ronaldo and Schick remained untouched on five goals?

Well, fear not, because we know the answer with everyone from AS and the Guardian confirming that Ronaldo will be crowned the tournament's top scorer as opposed to Schick as things stand.

That's because UEFA hand the award to whichever player has produced the most assists in the event of a tie and in this instance, Ronaldo gets the better of his Czech rival.

Schick hasn't turned provider for a goal at Euro 2020 whereas Ronaldo notched the assist for Diogo Jota's strike during the 4-2 defeat to Germany.

Assists and goals per minute

Had there been a scenario where Schick and Ronaldo had an equal total of assists, too, UEFA would have separated the pair by seeing who reached their tally in the fewest number of minutes.

That proved to be the way in which Fernando Torres won the Golden Boot at Euro 2012 and for the record, Ronaldo still holds the upper hand over Schick when it comes to minutes played.

And with the four-goal trio of Romelu Lukaku, Emil Forsberg and Karim Benzema having all exited the competition, there's good reason to think that Ronaldo still scoop his long-awaited plaque.

Harry Kane, Kasper Dolberg and Raheem Sterling still have time to upset the applecart, but you wouldn't bet against Ronaldo when it comes to goalscoring, that's for sure.

