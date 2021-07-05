Apex Legends Season 9: Developers Finally Restore Matchmaking After A weekend Of Hacking Issues

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends has been known to endure serious hacking issues and this weekend the hackers turned it up a gear, causing matchmaking to be removed from the game.

Developers Respawn revealed in the early hours on July 5th that this matchmaking had been restored.

It was only last week when Respawn revealed ways in which they had planned to crack down on cheating following huge frustration from the gaming community, but it looks like this has had no effect.

This is now a more serious issue than ever, and if Apex doesn't crack down on it sooner rather than later, they will start to lose fans.

Apex Developers finally restore matchmaking following issue was caused by hackers

Respawn confirmed on Twitter that matchmaking in Apex was finally restored following a fix being found. Hopefully this fix will solve hacked playlists. They also said: “This attack—while disruptive—has not put players’ personal information or accounts at risk."

No doubt it is good news for the hugely popular battle royale game to be up and running again, and even better to hear that no player's details would have been found by hackers.

However, hacking is such a problem in this game that fans had a trending hashtag last week in the UK - #SaveApexRanked.

Apex is definitely not the only game with such issues, and many who play another battle royale game called Call of Duty Warzone also complain about these issues.

Warzone is known to ban hackers, but not by console bans, only by account bans, so typically these hackers just make a new account and carry on cheating.

To many, hacking doesn’t make sense, as it completely ruins the fun of a win, but until these gaming companies start to take it more seriously, we will not see any changes.

