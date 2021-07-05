Total War: New Warhammer 3 Factions Have Been Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Hugely successful franchise Warhammer announced the new game Total War: Warhammer 3 and we have all there is to know about what factions are in the game.

No one could have expected the game, which started as books in the 1980s, to have such a huge rise in popularity and to grow into a story adored by many online, in comics and in board games.

Warhammer is a huge franchise and Total War is one of many separate stories they have within their world.

With it now being the third edition, fans will be wondering if this is the end of the Total War saga or if there will be more to come in the future.

One thing that is key in Warhammer is factions, and there are a lot of them in the fantasy world; however, they are not all in every game.

They are very important in this game, and if you are going to play Total War: Warhammer 3, you need to make sure your knowledge around factions is perfect.

In Warhammer, you can pick who you fight for and there are tonnes of factions (small organised groups within larger ones) that you can pick from. In Warhammer, the factions resemble the races in the game.

The current confirmed factions for the game are:

Kislev

Khorne

Nurgle

Tzeentch

Slaanesh

Cathay

With the game coming out in 2021, fans do not have long to wait as we are already halfway through the year, and it is hard to contain the excitement for the latest instalment in the franchise.

These are all the currently confirmed factions; however, until the game is released, there could be more names in the future and we will continue to update until all are confirmed.

