AEW: Jon Moxley goes bald in shocking transformation

The wrestling world lost its collective mind yesterday, as videos emerged on social media of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Jon Moxley at a fan signing in Las Vegas sporting a jaw-dropping new look.

Moxley appeared at the signing in Las Vegas wearing a baseball cap, but fans noticed that the former AEW World Champion had completely shaved off his hair when he took off his hat for a split-second.

Moxley did not appear on AEW television throughout the entirety of June. The former WWE Superstar and Renee Paquette welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora, last month. Fans have joked that Moxley's new look is down to the stresses of having a newborn.

Jon Moxley's last appearance for the promotion came at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event at the end of May, where he and Eddie Kingston were unable to wrestle the AEW World Tag Team Championship away from The Young Bucks.

As of right now, it's unclear when we can expect to see Jon Moxley back on AEW Dynamite sporting his new look, but with the promotion returning to their pre-COVID touring schedule this week, you have to think Tony Khan will be turning to his biggest names.

Jon Moxley has enjoyed a very successful few years after leaving WWE in April 2019. The former WWE Champion went on to debut for AEW at the first Double or Nothing pay-per-view the following month, and has been booked as one of the company's top stars ever since.

Jon Moxley is also the longest-reigning AEW World Champion, with the brawler holding the title for 277 days from February to December of last year, before dropping the belt to current champion Kenny Omega.

