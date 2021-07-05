Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton was full of praise for his fellow British driver Lando Norris at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on Sunday, July 4.

This weekend we saw valiant battles in the highly-anticipated 71 laps around the Red Bull Ring. Unsurprisingly, Max Verstappen dominated the race throughout and extended his lead at the top of the championship by 32 points over his Mercedes rival.

However, Hamilton was in fairly high spirits making his way around the ring, and made a nod of approval and admiration towards young British driver Lando Norris.

Norris led Hamilton for 20 laps of the Grand Prix before the latter was able to overtake. Whilst passing Norris, the seven-time world champion showed his respectable sportsmanship and said “Such a great driver, Lando,” acknowledging the 21-year old’s dominant lead over him for the large majority of the race.

It’s clear there is no bad blood between the two despite being close competitors, and instead a mutual respect of the talents they both share whilst representing the same country.

This overtake saw Hamilton move up to second place behind race-leader Verstappen, whilst Norris faced a five-second penalty from the stewards for forcing Red Bull driver Sergio Perez off the track. He served the penalty at his first pit stop as his McLaren team started fixing up his car and consequently fell short to Valtteri Bottas.

Soon after Hamilton’s car began to slow down due to damage, however, Norris was able to capitalise and regain a third-place finish, but he wasn’t overjoyed with the result. The Briton felt like without the penalty he’d have been able to overtake Bottas, finishing in second and with a career-best.

The more experienced of the British pair Hamilton finished the race in fourth place, seeing his goal of the Drivers' Championship slipping further out of sight as Verstappen continued to extend his points tally with every race.

