Paul Pogba will be watching the final stages of Euro 2020 from his sofa.

Pogba and France sent home

The Manchester United midfielder was sent crashing out of the European Championships in the most dramatic of circumstances as France suffered an unexpected defeat to Switzerland.

Having topped the 'Group of Death' as reigning world champions, many football fans fancied Les Bleus to go all the way this summer - and they even swaggered into a 3-1 lead over the Swiss.

In fact, it was Pogba himself who extended France's advantage in their round of 16 clash to two goals, whipping one of the best goals of the tournament past Yann Sommer from fully 30 yards.

Pogba's individual brilliance

Sadly for France, things began to unravel from that moment on with strikes from Haris Seferović and Mario Gavranović teeing up a penalty shootout that saw Pogba and co swiftly eliminated.

It was a dreadful situation for France that has only been exacerbated by rumours of disharmony in the squad, but even that couldn't take the shine off Pogba's stunning individual performances.

There's good reason to think that if France had gone further into the tournament that the Red Devils hero would have been crowned the best player at Euro 2020.

However, we're here to tell you that Pogba's displays against Germany, Hungary, Portugal and Switzerland are still worthy of that label even if it might never be made official in silverware.

Montage of Pogba at Euro 2020

In other words, Pogba remains, in this writer's humble opinion, the true standout performer of Euro 2020 and that couldn't have been made clearer than in a recent montage that emerged on Twitter.

User @BnsComps has sewn together a stunning six-minute compilation that shows just how devastating Pogba was for France this summer across such a short space of time.

And with hundreds and thousands of fans having already 'liked' and retweeted the footage, it really goes to show that Pogba captured the hearts and minds of fans at this summer's tournament.

So, what are you waiting for? Be sure to check out the French juggernaut in all flow down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tongs says

For me, if you unemotionally and objectively zoom out and pick the finest player at Euro 2020 regardless of team performances, then Pogba stands head and shoulders above the rest.

I think France's early exit makes it highly unlikely that Pogba will be genuinely given the Player of the Tournament prize, but he certainly would if I was dishing out the plaques.

We are, after all, talking about somebody who dropped Man of the Match displays against Germany and Portugal in the space of just four games in which France's squad was reportedly in disarray.

No doubt Benjamin Pavard would disagree with me if reports that he criticised Pogba's defensive efforts are true, but nobody could genuinely lodge any such complains about his offensive output.

Besides, it felt like the United general couldn't go more than a few minutes without dropping one of the passes of the tournament or at the very least mugging off one of his opponents with ease.

So, sure, shoutout to the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pedri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joakim Maehle and many others for stellar tournaments, but Pogba has been the clear number one in my heart.

