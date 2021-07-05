Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be one of the most famous people on the planet, but this doesn't mean he is without some major regrets, and the former WWE Champion has now opened up about what he regrets most about his time with WWE.

The Rock had some pretty iconic feuds during his time with WWE, most notably with the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Triple H, but the Hollywood megastar has said that not having a longer program with Booker T is one of his "biggest regrets" from his time with WWE.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that he wishes he had a "long run" with the former Superstar. For those that don't know, the duo wrestled at SummerSlam 2001, with The Rock pinning Booker T to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the show's main event.

Johnson described the two-time Hall of Famer as being "the best pure athlete" that he ever had the pleasure of stepping into the ring with, stating that Booker T's moves always had a "rare swagger".

The Rock looks set to return to WWE at some stage this year, with reports even suggesting that WWE could have Johnson wrestle for the first time in over five years at Survivor Series this coming November.

