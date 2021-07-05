Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds facing battle to keep promising ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to reach new heights in the second-tier next season after ultimately failing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the previous campaign.

Whereas manager Chris Hughton did achieve his short-term goal of steering the Reds to safety, it will be intriguing to see how much progress his side will be able to make later this year.

Certainly no stranger to success at this level, the 62-year-old has already led two clubs to promotion to the Premier League and thus will be determined to replicate this feat at the City Ground.

However, the scale of Forest's success in the Championship will depend on whether they are able to nail their transfer recruitment between now and August.

Meanwhile, the Reds will also need to keep some of their most prized assets at the club.

One of the individuals who has been linked with a move away from Forest this summer is Jordan Gabriel.

The 20-year-old recently returned to the club following a fruitful loan spell at Blackpool which culminated in him helping Neil Critchley's side secure promotion via the play-offs.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town have entered the race to sign Gabriel on a permanent deal as manager Carlos Corberan looks to strengthen his squad this summer.

Blackpool are also looking into the possibility of sealing a move for the full-back.

If Forest are open to the possibility of cashing in on Gabriel, they could seal a sizeable fee in the coming months as his current contract is not set to expire until 2024.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Gabriel has been limited to just one appearance in the Championship during his career to date, he could potentially be in line to feature on a regular basis next season following the departure of Cyrus Christie.

A promising talent, the full-back managed to illustrate glimpses of his ability at Blackpool last season as he started 21 games in all competitions for the Tangerines.

Although Gabriel clearly still needs to work on his consistency after averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in the third-tier, he may benefit from the guidance of Hughton who has a great track-record when it comes to getting the best out of young players.

With Blackpool and Huddersfield both eyeing up swoops, it is imperative that Forest resist their advances as there is every chance that Gabriel could become a key player for them in the future if he stays at the City Ground.

