Two World’s Strongest Men title winners will go head-to-head in a professional boxing bout in Nevada, USA on Saturday, September 18, but what would you say if we told you you could watch the fight TODAY?!

Well, it's not the actual fight, but it's a simulation of the fight!

Hall vs Bjornsson

Staffordshire-born Eddie Hall, 33, has won an array of Strongman titles. In 2017, he achieved the World’s Strongest Man title after coming a close third in 2016. When competing in Britain’s Strongest Man, he was undefeated from 2014-2018, finishing first in consecutive years, as well as being crowned champion consecutively from 2011-2016 in UK’s Strongest Man.

The Beast currently weighs an astonishing 160kg (352 lb) and stands tall at 6ft 3in (190cm), making him a fearsome contender for any boxing ring he steps into.

Icelandic strongman and actor Hafthor Bjornsson was the first person to achieve World’s Strongest Man, Europe’s Strongest Man and Arnold Strongest Man in the same year.

“Thor” is widely recognised for his role of Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the global record-breaking series Game of Thrones, which he played in August 2013 and throughout the show’s fourth season.

He stands at an outstanding 205cm (6 ft 8.75in) and weighs roughly 156kg, giving him only the height advantage over his opponent.

So which way will the fight go when the two Strongmen put on the gloves? Boxing Fight Simulations went as far as to simulate the fight so we can try and speculate who will reign victorious at the end of the rounds - or who hits the canvas first.

As expected, Bjornsson towers over Hall and so has the reach advantage, but with Eddie weighing significantly more, he packs a lot of power into the punches and jabs.

Read more: Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

The simulated fight sees the pair see out the first round fairly equally, but it quickly turned sour for the Brit. A brutal second round saw him floored, but he managed to get by and get back to his corner for the third.

Deep into the third round, though, a left hook from Thor sends The Beast packing. Too tired to stay on his feet or give any more, the referee signals the end of the road for Hall and raises Bjornsson’s hand in victory.

Will we see this replicated on the big stage? The pair have it all to fight for.

With a World’s Strongest Man title between them, it is hard to pick a clear favourite, but both will be going into the fight with the intention of achieving a knockout and walking away with all the pride.

