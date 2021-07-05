Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Tyson Fury Praises Jake Paul For Becoming A Boxer

Jake Paul is gearing up to fight against Tyron Woodley in August and the American YouTuber will be excited to see that he has been praised by hugely successful boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury.

Paul has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, but clearly thought that fame wasn’t enough as he entered the boxing world and it has been a great start for him as he has won his first three professional bouts.

These victories were not against professional boxers; however, Paul is upping the difficulty of opponent by facing five-time UFC champion Woodley.

Despite Woodley not being a boxer himself, he is definitely a better opponent for Paul and it will be very hard to predict the winner of the bout.

Tyson Fury full of praise for Jake Paul and his brother Logan

Fury, who has a huge trilogy fight coming up against Deontay Wilder, was full of praise for both Jake and his brother Logan for joining the boxing world.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the Gypsy King explained how the two were just what the boxing world needed. He said: “I've been pretty impressed with the Pauls - both of them - to be fair, they've been a good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene."



"Fantastic, guys. Well done if you're watching."

Despite these compliments, Fury does not believe Jake Paul would beat his nephew, Tommy Fury. Tommy and Jake have been engaging in verbal feuds on Twitter and want to face each other in the ring.

Tyson gave his prediction for the possible fight. He said: “I think Tommy knocks him out cold. I think [Jake's] a decent fighter for sure, but I know Tommy's a dynamite puncher."

The Paul brothers, especially Jake, should be delighted to receive such praise from Fury, as a lot of boxing fans and pundits have criticised the two joining the sport.

Paul should use this as fuel for his fight with Woodley, as it gives him the positivity he needs to beat the UFC fighter.

