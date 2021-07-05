England romped into the last four of Euro 2020 on Saturday night, demolishing Ukraine 4-0 in a one-sided quarter-final in Rome. So fantastic was the display that many around the nation are now genuinely starting to believe that it is (finally) coming home!

A brace from Harry Kane, together with a headed goal apiece from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson saw the Three Lions advance to the semi-finals, where they face Denmark on Wednesday evening at Wembley.

After such a ruthless performance, many managers would be content to stick with a winning formula. That, however, has never been the style of England boss Gareth Southgate. Even after his side's historic last-16 victory over Germany, the 50-year-old still tinkered with his line-up and formation for the Ukraine tie.

Southgate switched to a 4-3-3 system at the weekend, having played a 3-4-3 formation against Germany. Slight injury knocks to Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka meant that they were replaced by Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho respectively.

Both men put in a strong night's work against Ukraine - and it would be no surprise to see either retain their place for the semi-final. Manchester United-bound Sancho, though, faces a stiff challenge to keep his shirt from Arsenal youngster Saka.

Will Saka start against Denmark?

The 19-year-old winger started England's previous two games prior to the quarter-final, impressing against Germany and the Czech Republic. He even picked up UEFA's Man of the Match award for his performance in the latter.

One man who would like to see Saka reinstated to the starting 11 for the Denmark clash is former England defender and current TV pundit Gary Neville.

Asked on Twitter about his thoughts on Southgate's team for the semi-final, Neville responded: "Same team, but Saka back in".

The 46-year-old ex-Manchester United man did not reveal exactly who he would drop in order to make room for Saka, but realistically Sancho would most likely be the man to make way.

After providing fans around the country with such a memorable night against Ukraine, it would be harsh for any member of the team to be dropped. With that said, Southgate is unlikely to abandon the rotation policy that has served him so well up until this point.

Given that the injury which kept him out of contention for the quarter-final looks to be healed, would you like to see Saka included from the start against Denmark? We'd love to hear your thoughts?

