QPR transfer news: 25-year-old Hoops ace edging closer to permanent exit

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to make a strong start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign when they host Millwall at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium next month.

Before this particular fixture, Hoops manager Mark Warburton could potentially add some more fresh faces to his squad after sealing moves for Andre Dozzell, Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field.

Meanwhile, the QPR boss has recently waved goodbye to several players with the likes of Geoff Cameron, Joe Lumley and Paul Smyth all recently moving on to pastures new.

This particular exodus may not be over yet as the Hoops are seemingly set to cut ties with an individual who was loaned out earlier this year.

According to The Scottish Sun, Liam Kelly is expected to complete a permanent switch to Motherwell after featuring on a regular basis for the club during his temporary spell at Fir Park.

Dundee United were also understood to be interested in a swoop for the 25-year-old but they are set to miss out to Graham Alexander's side.

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines at QPR during the first-half of the previous campaign, Kelly was sent out on loan to Motherwell where he produced a number of impressive displays.

Despite only being at the club for several months, the shot-stopper was named as the players' player of the season in May after featuring on 21 occasions in all competitions.

Considering that Kelly's current deal at QPR is not set to expire until 2023, the club may be in line to secure a sizeable fee for him if this move does indeed go through.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With first-team football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium no longer guaranteed due to the presence of Seny Dieng, it may turn out to be the correct call by Kelly to call time on his stint this summer as he could emerge as a mainstay in Motherwell's starting eleven next season.

QPR could also benefit from the keeper's departure as Warburton may be able to use the money generated from his sale to draft in some classy operators.

Whereas the Hoops are currently able to call upon the services of Dieng and Joe Walsh, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they opt to sign another shot-stopper if Kelly does indeed depart as they have already seen Lumley seal a move to Middlesbrough.

If Warburton is able to build a strong squad in the coming months, QPR may not necessarily miss Kelly next season as they could emerge as contenders for a top-six finish in the Championship.

