WWE Money in the Bank: Fans predict who will win women's ladder match

There are less than two weeks to go until Money in the Bank returns and it promises to be a night to remember.

RAW rivals Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair are set to lock horns once more in a battle for the Women's World Championship title. These two rivals will headline the pay-per-view, but the ladder match is also shaping up to be an unmissable fight.

The confirmed lineup includes Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Nikki Cross and Zelina Vega, who will all be looking to get their hands on the briefcase. As the countdown continues, WWE fans have made their predictions on who will walk away as the winner of the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match.

Alexa Bliss the fan favourite

More than 600 fans have responded to WWE's tweet, asking for the supporters to tip their favourite to win next Sunday. By a landslide, it's Alexa Bliss who has received the most votes.

Despite being up against the likes of recent RAW champion Asuka, it's the Harley Quinn of WWE who's in the spotlight to cash in the briefcase.

Bliss has won the ladder match before – she cashed in her contract shortly after losing her RAW Championship belt in 2018. The title fight between her and Nia Jax saw Bliss snatch her crown back and reclaim her place at the top of the tree.

She knows what this is all about and she has been here before and conquered. With her terrifying new powers and Lilly as her sidekick, there's every chance Bliss could come away as the 2021 Money in the Bank ladder match winner and look to win back the RAW Women's Champion title.

