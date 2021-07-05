Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Stats, Height, Weight, Career And More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson will be facing each other in the boxing ring this year and we have all the stats you need ahead of the fight.

This contest should be a great watch. Not only is the bout going to be the heaviest fight in history, but the two also have a lot of hate towards each other.

This is due to their time battling for World Strongman Trophies, and they definitely have prevented each other from winning more titles.

With the fight only a few months away, both Hall and Bjornsson are no doubt deep in training as they would no doubt hate to lose to their opponent.

Read More: Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

So let’s take a look at the stats for each fighter ahead of the contest:

Boxing Career Stats

With the two just turning to the world of boxing, there is not a lot to report here. However, Bjornsson does have the slightest advantage over Hall here as he has entered the ring, but not professionally, so the fights do not count.

Eddie Hall

Fights: 0

Height

1.9m (6ft 2 inches)

Weight

164kg

Hafthor Bjornsson

Fights: 0

Height

2.06m (6ft7 inches)

Weight

156kg

The two are not just heavy, but also quite tall, with Bjornsson being dubbed as ‘The Mountain’ in hit television show Game of Thrones.

The Icelandic former World Strongman has five inches on Hall, and this could be a huge advantage in the boxing ring.

As noted before, this event is being named the heaviest fight in boxing. Despite having to lose some weight for the fight, the two still weigh a lot.

The Brit is slightly heavier, and this could mean his punches pack quite a punch.

The event promises to be a great spectacle, and no doubt many will be going to watch the fight in Las Vegas later this year.

