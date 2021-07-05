Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC 264 is imminent and with an array of talent on the card, here’s everything you need to know about the event, including how to watch, UK start time and the full undercard.

UFC 264 How To Watch & Pricing

The event will be a pay-per-view in the UK and will be broadcast on BT Sport Box Office and will take place on Saturday, July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pricing for the event is believed to be £19.95 with repeats being shown throughout the weekend.

UFC 264 UK Start Time

Early prelims are set to be shown on BT Sport 2 before the main event gets underway with the main card set to commence at 3am BST.

Note: Times have yet to be confirmed, however, UK fans can expect the headline fight to get underway at around 6am on Sunday morning.

The main card will feature a much-anticipated main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, in what will be their third encounter in the Octagon.

UFC 264 Fight Card

Main card

MAIN EVENT: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Lightweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson, Welterweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy, Heavyweight

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Women’s Bantamweight

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho, Bantamweight

Preliminary card

Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin, Welterweight

Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price, Welterweight

Dricus du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles, Middleweight

Jessica Eye vs. Jennifer Maia, Women’s Flyweight

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria, Featherweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares, Middleweight

Jerome Rivera vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, Flyweight

Alen Amedovski vs. Hu Yaozong, Middleweight

Of course, the card is always subject to late changes, but this is what is to be expected.

What's Been Said

Dana White passed comment ahead of the upcoming event on Wednesday, April 14, saying: “I am so happy to finally be able to say: Vegas is back.

“This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business, and on July 10, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile Arena at 100-per-cent capacity. Ladies and gentleman, that’s 20,000 fans.

“And this card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.”

So, there you have it, UFC 264 takes place this coming weekend with a stacked main, and preliminary card to boot, but not only that, a much welcomed 20,000 fans will be in attendance to watch their favourite competitors perform, a crowd of its size that has been profoundly missed over these unprecedented times.

