Paul Scholes is one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Scholes' enduring brilliance

The Manchester United icons is perhaps the quintessential example of an 'eye test' player where the statistics and records will never do justify to just how incredible he was to watch.

It's easy to flick through the data sheets and get the impression that Scholes wasn't all he was made out to be with goals and assist numbers not necessarily standing out as anything special.

Man United to sign Eduardo Camavinga (Football Terrace)

However, anyone who watched Scholes from the terraces of Old Trafford or was lucky enough to share a pitch with him has given countless testimonies of his enduring magnificence.

Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard

But even then, we live in an internet age where footballers are compared at every twist and turn, so it's inevitable that Scholes is constantly associated with some of his other talented contemporaries.

We're not pretending to be above any of this, by the way, because we love the friendly back and forth of the key debate in which Scholes is forever mentioned.

We are, of course, talking about the Scholes vs Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard debate with all three players seeing their primes broadly overlap in the Premier League and for England.

While all three players have their champions in the debate, Scholes always seems to come up short whenever statistics come into things, but we all know that's a shallow way to separate the trio.

Stunning Scholes montage

Bearing that in mind and recalling what we said about Scholes being an 'eye test' player, we're inclined to think that the best way to enjoy his football is by, well, watching his darn football...

And seldom have we seen a better medium through which we can achieve that than via a stunning compilation that went viral in September 2020.

Created by Twitter @Hxnz99, the remarkable video documents some of Scholes' greatest ever moments as well as footage of sporting legends giving their thoughts on his talents and legacy.

Marry that to a simple title of 'Paul Scholes - Disrespected' that is almost certainly firing back at fans of Gerrard and Lampard and you get yourself a scintillating watch, so be sure to check it out below:

If you say you didn't get goosebumps watch that then we simply don't believe you.

Put respect on Scholes' name

As much as everybody's opinion on the Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate is a legitimate one, you really have to stand up and notice some of the United legend's biggest advocates.

When everyone from Zinedine Zidane to Pep Guardiola and Pele to Toni Kroos is singing your praises then you know you've achieved something special amongst the elite footballing community.

1 of 15 Who did Manchester United lose to on the opening day of the 2020/21 campaign? Manchester City Crystal Palace Brighton & Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur

However, no matter what significance you place upon opinions, stats and tweets, let's just allow this stunning compilation to prove one simple fact: Scholes was a damn good footballer to watch.

News Now - Sport News