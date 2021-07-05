Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has posed as and mimicked WWE Hall of Famer and fellow former World Champion Hulk Hogan to celebrate Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (July 4), Braun Strowman posted a video of himself shotgunning a beer while wearing a 'Beefamania' shirt in the same style as Hulk Hogan's 'Hulkamania' merchandise. Strowman also replicated Hogan's iconic poses at the end of the clip.

In the tweet, Strowman wished his followers a Happy Independence Day, just as many current and former WWE Superstars did on social media yesterday.

Braun Strowman is currently in the middle of his 90-day non-compete after shockingly being released by WWE last month. The likes of Ruby Riott, Aleister Black, Lana and others were released on the same day, but Strowman's inclusion was by far the most shocking.

Strowman joined WWE in 2013 and debuted on the main roster as part of the Wyatt Family in 2015. After the faction split the following year, Strowman was brought straight into the main event scene by WWE, with an iconic feud with Roman Reigns establishing the 37-year-old as one of the company's top stars.

The former WWE star had several unsuccessful world title matches during his time with the company, but ended his spell with WWE last month with one Universal Championship run to his name, picking up the title from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year before dropping it to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam a few months later.

The future seems somewhat unclear for Braun right now, but many have speculated that due to his enormous size and unique look, the North Carolinian could end up landing himself some work in Hollywood.

