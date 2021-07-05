Former cruiserweight champion and Evertonian Tony Bellew gives credit where it’s due to the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder when it comes to his powerful punching ability, however, it seems he is unconvinced with his general organisation inside the ring.

Going back to February of 2020, Wilder suffered his very first professional defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury when he was stopped inside seven rounds.

The pair will clash for a third time on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the WBC heavyweight title once again on the line.

Bellew, however, recounts critical flaws in Wilder’s first and second encounter with the ‘Gypsy King’, recanting the way in which the American threw his punches, predominantly to set up much bigger shots.

Wilder has, though, since changed his corner personnel with former foe Malik Scott coming in as head trainer.

Talking to talkSPORT, as per BoxingScene, Bellew addressed his prediction for the bout, suggesting that he does not see a different outcome when Fury and Wilder meet for the trilogy fight.

“There’s telegraphing punches and then there’s skimming the lights above the ring – that’s what Deontay Wilder was doing. His punches were that wild and that crude. He was out of control.

"He may have crazy power and he might be the biggest punching heavyweight since Mike Tyson, but he has no class and he has no skillset to match that power.

“So it’s like a bull in a china shop. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. He can’t set his attacks up, his jab was just useless in the fight, he didn’t know what to do. Even when he had Tyson Fury down and out [in the first fight] he couldn’t finish him.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

“Think about this, if Tyson Fury gets dropped by Anthony Joshua, do you genuinely believe he’s going to be able to see out the round? Anthony Joshua is one of the best finishers.... right now he’s the best finisher in the heavyweight division.”

News Now - Sport News