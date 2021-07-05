Transfer gossip: Aston Villa receive positive update on "very good passer"

Aston Villa transfer target Harry Winks could be allowed to leave Tottenham this summer if the north London club receive a suitable offer for the midfielder, according to Football.London.

What's the latest transfer news involving Winks?

Winks came through Spurs' academy, and has made 173 first-team appearances since he was handed his debut in 2015.

However, he was limited to just 15 top-flight matches in 2020/21, as he fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho. It is understood that he is willing to remain at Tottenham next year, but the Premier League outfit could look to cash in on Winks in the current transfer window.

This is encouraging news for Villa, who are reportedly keen on the 25-year-old.

How much would Winks cost?

Back in December 2019, Transfermarkt valued Winks at £36m, with the 10-cap international a Tottenham regular at the time.

His game time has been more restricted since then, though, and Transfermarkt now feel that Winks' worth has halved over the last 18 months to £18m.

Given that Winks is a homegrown player who appears to be reaching his peak, Spurs may be looking for slightly more than this valuation, but this gives a baseline for the type of fee that Villa could look to offer if they step up their interest in the holding midfielder.

What's been said about Winks?

Winks may have struggled to get matches under his belt this year, but that wasn't the case in 2019/20 as he made 31 Premier League appearances. Back in October 2019, he received praise from his international teammate James Maddison for his ability on the ball.

As quoted by the Metro, Maddison said: "Harry Winks is another example who is a very good passer of the ball.

"Obviously we played Tottenham and the job was to stop the danger players forcing it through the lines because that’s where they will hurt you.

"But, even then, when we’re doing that really well, sometimes Harry Winks with the quality he had was able to play through with a quick pass – two touch, receives it, turns and passes through."

Is Winks exactly what Villa need?

It has recently been reported that Villa are in the market for a holding midfielder this summer. They could do a lot worse than adding Winks to their squad.

The past 12 months must have been frustrating for Winks as he lost his place in the Tottenham team and failed to make Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros.

Yet his quality should not be doubted. Winks has played at the highest level over the past few years, representing England on the international stage, while being involved in title races and a Champions League final at Tottenham.

It has been claimed that Villa want to establish themselves as a top four club moving forwards, and Winks has plenty of experience when it comes to mixing it with Europe's best.

Therefore, he could be exactly the type of player that Dean Smith needs to help move the Villans to the next level.

