Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats weighing up move for 32-year-old ace

Sunderland will be hoping to establish themselves as legitimate contenders for automatic promotion by making a barnstorming start to the upcoming 2021/22 League One campaign.

The Black Cats started their preparations for another year in the third-tier of English football with a 2-2 draw against Spennymoor Town on Saturday in what was their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

With Charlie Wyke set to move on to pastures new after becoming a free-agent last week and talks currently ongoing with Denver Hume and Luke O'Nien over new deals, it will be intriguing to see how Sunderland line up for their opening day clash with Wigan Athletic.

Considering that manager Lee Johnson is no longer able to call upon the services of Callum McFadzean and Conor McLaughlin following his decision to release this particular duo, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he tries to bolster his options at full-back in the coming weeks.

If recent reports are anything to go by, the 40-year-old could be about to look to the free-agent market for inspiration as he looks to resolve this particular issue.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Eric Lichaj.

The full-back will be available on a free transfer this summer after parting ways with Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk earlier this year.

Certainly no stranger to English football, Lichaj has featured on 257 occasions at Championship level whilst he has also made a number of appearances in League One during his career.

However, the 32-year-old's career has stalled somewhat following his decision to move to Turkey as he only made eight league starts last season before leaving Karagumruk.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Lichaj's lack of consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.62 in the Super Lig, he may be able to get back to his very best by dropping down to the third-tier.

As well as being blessed with a wealth of experience, the American could bring some versatility to Sunderland's squad as he is more than capable of playing as a left-back as well as a right-back.

Whereas Johnson will need to be certain that Lichaj is still capable of delivering the goods before committing to a switch, he cannot afford to dwell as doing so may lead to Sunderland missing out on a potential deal.

Providing that the Black Cats do indeed sign the former Hull City man, it could end up being a shrewd bit of business if Lichaj is able to hit the ground running at the Stadium of Light next season.

