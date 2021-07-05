UFC 264 is right around the corner with the main event a sumptuous one; Dustin Poirier will take on Conor McGregor in what will be their third encounter inside the Octagon come July 10.

We all know Poirier is an incredible athlete and no arguments can be made regarding his fitness or stamina when it comes to going the distance in fights.

Late on Sunday night, he posted a picture of himself posing for the camera near poolside looking in remarkable shape, so it's safe to say no stone has been left unturned as he prepares for war this weekend.

Poirier looks as though he has been taking this contest extremely serious. Having beat McGregor in their previous clash, it seems very much all systems go inside his training camp with no excuses being made as fight night approaches.

McGregor, however, has also been posting regular training updates on his social media platforms, whether this be cycling, running or sparring, he will certainly not want to be on the receiving end of another defeat.

Another defeat for Conor would drastically reduce his stock, having already ‘retired’ three times previously, fans often question his desire and hunger for the sport in which made him his name.

Other business ventures and boxing exhibitions have taken the UFC star’s time the last couple of years, and so fight fans have seen less of him performing to the standard they know he is capable of inside the Octagon.

He will be hoping to shush the doubters come fight night.

As for Poirier, however, it’s business as usual; a victory against McGregor would certainly cement his name as one of the ‘big boys’ in Dana White’s UFC with fight opportunities and bigger purse draws sure to come his way.

UFC 264 takes place on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena with pay-per-view being priced at £19.95; broadcasting on BT Sport Box Office, the main event can be expected to commence at around 6am BST for UK fans.

