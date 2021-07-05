Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Shaw has been one of England’s standout performers at Euro 2020.

The Manchester United left-back produced an exceptional display during Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ukraine to help England qualify for the semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate opted for Kieran Trippier at left-back in England’s opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia, but Shaw is surely guaranteed to make the starting line-up for Wednesday’s semi-final against Denmark.

The 25-year-old has also been in fantastic form for Man Utd over the past couple of seasons.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho, who never fully trusted the left-back, Shaw has won United’s Players’ Player of the Year award twice.

Luke Shaw nicknamed 'Shawberto Carlos'

Now in the best form of his career, Shaw has been dubbed ‘Shawberto Carlos’ by fans on social media thanks to his Roberto Carlos-esque performances.

Carlos, who is arguably the best left-back in history, personally congratulated Shaw via Instagram after the Englishman’s eye-catching performance against Ukraine in Rome…

Shaw provided assists for Harry Maguire and Harry Kane and will break David Beckham’s record for most assists at a major tournament provided by an England player (three - at Euro 2000) if he sets up another goal against Denmark at Wembley.

England players are now calling Shaw 'Shawberto'

It’s not just fans who are calling Shaw ‘Shawberto Carlos’, though.

His England teammates - including Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho - are also ensuring the nickname continues to stick.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rice calls Shaw “Roberto Shaw”.

Kane then calls the defender “Shawberto”.

The smile on Shaw’s face suggests he quite likes his new nickname and who can blame him?

Roberto Carlos was one of the biggest inspirations for many modern-day left-backs.

Sancho also recently referred to Shaw as 'Shawberto Carlos'...

Is Luke Shaw the world's best left-back?

As things stand, Shaw could well be the best left-sided full-back in world football.

He faces stiff competition for that title from the likes of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

But if Shaw helps to inspire England to Euro 2020 glory by the end of the week, even more football fans will be declaring the United star to be the best player in the world in his position.

