Nottingham Forest transfer rumours: Chris Hughton closing in on deal for 20-year-old prospect

Although the transfer window has now been open for several weeks, Nottingham Forest have yet to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Whilst the club's supporters shouldn't be too concerned about the Reds' lack of progress at this early stage of the window, it wouldn't be at all surprising if manager Chris Hughton decides to step up his pursuit of potential targets.

Having meandered their way to a 17th place finish in the second-tier last season, Forest unquestionably need to add some fresh faces to their squad to avoid another year of disappointment at the City Ground.

One particular area that the Reds may be looking to address is the goalkeeping position as there is currently a lack of competition for Brice Samba.

Whereas the 27-year-old is almost certainly set to start in Forest's opening day clash with Coventry City next month, he could potentially reach new heights in terms of his development following the arrival of a shot-stopper who possesses the ability needed to compete at this level.

No longer able to call upon the services of Abdoulaye Diallo who ultimately failed to make a positive impression during his stint at the City Ground, Hughton could now be about to draft in a new keeper if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to the Daily Record, Forest are reportedly closing in on sealing a deal for Nicky Hogarth who is currently a free-agent after being released by Rangers.

It is understood that the shot-stopper is expected to sign a two-year contract at the City Ground.

Whilst Hogarth will initially join up with Forest's Under-23 side, he will eventually be hoping to push for a place in the club's match-day squad.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Forest as Hogarth managed to illustrate some real signs of promise during his loan spell at Cowdenbeath last season.

The 20-year-old helped the Scottish side avoid relegation from the fourth-tier by keeping eight clean-sheets in 17 appearances.

Although it may take Hogarth some time to adjust to the competitiveness of the Championship, there is no reason why he cannot eventually challenge for a starting role in the future if he impresses at Under-23 level.

Providing that Hughton is able to get his transfer recruitment spot on this summer, Forest could potentially make a promising start to the upcoming campaign later this year.

