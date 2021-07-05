QPR transfer rumours: Mark Warburton set to step up transfer pursuit of 27-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite the fact that the transfer window has only been open for several weeks, Queens Park Rangers are seemingly determined to get their business done early this summer.

After sealing permanent deals for Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field following their promising loan spell last season, the Hoops opted to splash the cash on Andre Dozzell last month.

The midfielder will be hoping to make a positive impression during the opening weeks of the upcoming campaign after being handed the opportunity to feature in the second-tier again following his stint at Ipswich Town.

Seemingly not content with these four new additions to his squad, QPR manager Mark Warburton could be about to step up his transfer pursuit of a player who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

A report by The Athletic last week revealed that the Hoops had entered the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday ace Josh Windass.

Whereas fellow Championship side Birmingham City are no longer in the running to secure the services of the 27-year-old, Millwall are particularly keen to seal a deal having already had two bids rejected by the Owls.

Although Windass' current deal is set to expire next summer, Wednesday are reluctant to part ways with the attacking midfielder due to the fact that they are aiming to secure an immediate return to the second-tier next year following last season's relegation.

In an update concerning the attacking midfielder's future, it has been suggested that the Hoops are ready to step up this particular pursuit.

According to The Sun, QPR are willing to table a lucrative offer to Windass which will see them double his wages as they try to lure the former Wigan Athletic man away from Hillsborough.

The Hoops may also need to match the Owls' reported £5m valuation if they are to complete a move.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas there is no doubting Windass' talent, QPR should still be looking to negotiate a better fee than what the Owls are looking to receive if they are indeed interested in signing him.

Although he was unable to prevent Wednesday from suffering relegation from the Championship, the attacking midfielder's individual performances were relatively impressive as he provided 15 direct goal contributions in 41 league appearances.

As per WhoScored, Windass ranked in the top-five at the club for shots per game (1.9) and key passes per match (0.8) as he illustrated his ability to cause issues for defenders at this level.

If QPR can convince Wednesday to lower their valuation, there is no reason why they cannot go on to thrive in the second-tier with Windass in their side later this year.

