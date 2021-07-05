Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced that Bayley will go one-on-one with Bianca Belair for the latter's SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank later this month in an I Quit match.

This will be the third consecutive pay-per-view that Bayley and Bianca Belair have gone head-to-head, with Belair defeating the former Raw, SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell in May and June respectively.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton and Pat McAfee on the Talking Smack episode that dropped on the WWE Network on Saturday, Bayley admitted that the addition of the I Quit stipulation was "a little intimidating" for her.

Bayley did stress that no matter how intimidated or stressed she was by the added stipulation, Bianca Belair would be feeling much worse, saying:

“So, this match is a little intimidating for me, so imagine how Bianca feels. Yeah, it’s intimidating to me, but I’ve been ready for every single thing that’s been thrown at me in my career in WWE since day one. I’m ready for anything. Bianca is done for. I don’t care what she thinks or the title that she holds because it’s coming back home.”

This will only be the third women's I Quit match in WWE history, with the first being between Melina and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at One Night Stand in June 2008.

The most recent I Quit match involving women in WWE actually took place on NXT UK last year, with Kay Lee Ray defending her NXT UK Women's Championship against former champion Toni Storm in February of last year.

Money in the Bank is set to be a big show for WWE, with it being the first pay-per-view event (not including WrestleMania 37) with fans in attendance since Elimination Chamber in March 2020.

You can watch Money in the Bank on July 18 on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network in all international markets.

