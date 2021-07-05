Wimbledon 2021: Martina Navratilova brands Emma Raducanu a "future star"

Rising tennis star Emma Raducanu is taking Wimbledon by storm this year and will face off against Ajla Tomljanović this afternoon.

At just 18 years of age, the young Brit is showing the world exactly what a rookie can do on the big stage. After entering the tournament as a wildcard, Raducanu is now into the fourth round of the English Grand Slam.

So far she has beaten Vitalia Diatchenko, Markéta Vondroušová and Sorana Cîrstea on home soil.

Her performances have turned a lot of heads and her name is one of the most discussed during the competition so far. Now, tennis legend Martina Navratilova is the latest to wax lyrical about her ahead of the 'Manic Monday' fixture list.

"The champions look like they've already been there before," the nine-time Wimbledon champion said. "They're not overwhelmed by the occasion or like 'yes, I finally made it here' – that's Emma.

"She's a future star, she's already a star here, rightfully so. They embrace it – they embrace that challenge, they want to be on that stage with a full house going nuts."

Raducanu beat Cîrstea of Romania 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets in the third round of the tournament on Saturday. Wimbledon is her first ever Grand Slam tournament and she will be pushing to go as far as she can after her run at the Nottingham Open generated buzz around her name.

After Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie were knocked out at the weekend, Raducanu is now the only remaining Briton left in the competition. All eyes from her home nation will be glued to her match against Croatia's Tomljanović at 16:15 BST today.

News Now - Sport News